HBO Boxing Analyst Emanuel Steward Passes Away

Hall of Fame boxing trainer Emanuel Steward passed away Thursday.

According to the Detroit Free Press, he

had been in the hospital for several weeks after surgery for what was termed

diverticulitis. He was 68.

Steward had been an analyst for HBO's boxing coverage since 2001. He is best known for his work at Detroit's Kronk Gym, where

he trained boxers including Thomas Hearns, Hilmer Kenty and Milton McCrory, who

all won titles in the 1980s.

"There are no adequate words to describe the enormous degree

of sadness and loss we feel at HBO Sports with the tragic passing of Manny Steward,"

said Ken Hershman, president, HBO Sports. "For more than a

decade, Manny was a respected colleague who taught us so much not only

about the sweet science but also about friendship and loyalty. His

energy, enthusiasm and bright smile were a constant presence. Ten bells

do not seem enough to mourn his passing. His contributions to the

sport and to HBO will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are

with his family."