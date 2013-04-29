HBO Books Sarah Silverman Special

Comedian Sarah Silverman will headline her first comedy special for HBO, the network announced Monday.

The special, Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles, will be presented by HBO, along with Funny or Die, who has collaborated with the pay cabler on multiple projects. It will tape in May from Los Angeles and premiere in the fall.

"Sarah Silverman is a fresh, fearless and utterly original comedy voice," said Lombardo. "I'm thrilled that we can bring the humor of this unique talent to our viewers."

We Are Miracles is produced by Funny Or Die and Black Gold Films. Executive producers are Heidi Herzon, Mike Farah, Anna Wenger, Betsy Koch, Amy Zvi and Silverman.