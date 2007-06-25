HBO Announces Premiere Date For Ghosts Of Flatbush

HBO has announced that their Brooklyn Dodgers Documentary film Brooklyn Dodgers: The Ghosts of Flatbush, will premiere July 11 at 8 p.m.



The documentary spans a decade from 1947, when Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier and made his major league debut, to 1957, when the Dodgers played their last game in Brooklyn before moving to Los Angeles.



The doc will feature interviews with a number of notable figures associated with the franchise, including Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s widow; Hall of Fame outfielder Duke Snyder; and former Dodgers owner Peter O’Malley. A number of Dodgers fans and baseball commentators also speak out about the team, including CNN’s Larry King and Fox Sports TV executive Ed Goren.

Brooklyn Dodgers: The Ghosts of Flatbush, is produced by HBO Sports in association with Major Leaguer Baseball Productions. The film will be narrated by Liev Schreiber.