HBO to air Kindertransport doc

HBO will air an Academy Award-winning documentary chronicling efforts to save central European Jewish children from the Nazis during World War II.

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport, narrated by Judi Dench, tells the story of the British Parliament's Kindertransport program, which saved an estimated 10,000 young Jewish lives through rare historical footage, period artifacts and modern-day interviews with survivors. HBO debuts the doc on Dec. 10 at 8-10 p.m. (ET).

Kindertransport won this year's Oscar for documentary feature. Deborah Oppenheimer produced the film, which was written and directed by Mark Jonathan Harris (The Long Way Home).