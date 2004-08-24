Hawkeye-ing the Presidency

M*A*S*H star Alan Alda will guest-star on 10 episodes of The West Wing. The NBC White House drama returns for its sixth season Oct. 20.

Alda’s agent, Toni Howard, told The Associated Press that the 68-year-old actor will play a Republican senator with presidential aspirations.

Alda portrayed Capt. Hawkeye Pierce on M.A.S.H. The sitcom, set during the Korean War, aired on CBS from 1972 to 1983.