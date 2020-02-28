‘Hawaii Five-0’ Series Finale Set for April 3 on CBS

CBS drama Hawaii Five-0 will conclude April 3. It is in its 10th season, and will have amassed 240 episodes when it wraps this spring.

Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily and Dennis Chun are in the cast. Peter M. Lenkov, David Wolkove, Matt Wheeler, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci are executive producers.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction, while establishing its own signature style,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality and longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan devotion it inspired.”

The show, a reimagining of the series that ran on CBS from 1968 to 1980, debuted in September 2010.

“For 10 seasons, Alex, Scott and the rest of the talented Five-0 cast have brought fans exciting adventures in a spectacular tropical paradise,” said David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios. “We specifically want to thank Peter and the incredibly talented production team for 10 years of consistently outstanding television. The drama has been a great success for the studio and network, and as a global franchise for our company. We’re pleased to give it a big sendoff and that viewers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters as the final season wraps.”