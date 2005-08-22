Hatchett Returns With 9/11 Episode

Sony Pictures Television's Judge Hatchett, which debuts for a sixth season the day after Sept. 11, announced Monday the opening episode of the syndicated court show will focus on a teen intervention at Ground Zero, the site of the World Trade Center.

Describing it as "a compelling intervention between two teens," the intervention will involve one teen with an "explosive" anger problem and another who lost her father in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

"This episode of Judge Hatchett not only honors those who perished on 9/11, but it illustrates the strength of their surviving children, who in turn became victims of the terrorist attacks,” says executive producer Michael Rourke. “Each year, we produce a variety of hard-hitting, socially relevant teenage interventions, and this episode is indicative of the depth, breadth and caliber of the interventions that viewers can expect to see.”