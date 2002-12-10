Hatchett renewed

Sony Pictures Television's Judge Hatchett has been renewed for next

year in more than 85 percent of the country, executive vice

president John Weiser said.

The show has been renewed in each of the top 10 markets and in 18 of the top

20 for its fourth season.

In the November sweeps, Judge Hatchett averaged a 1.6 national rating

and did particularly well on Fox owned-and-operated WAGA(TV) in Atlanta at 10 a.m. with a

4.6/14, on Fox O&O WJBK(TV) in Detroit at 10 a.m. with a 3.7/11 and on The WB Television Network

affiliate KHWB-TV in Houston at 2 p.m. with a 2.7/8.

Judge Hatchett focuses on family court, juvenile court and small-claims

cases.

Last year, the show set up a mentoring program with celebrities such as

comedian, actor and radio personality Steve Harvey and professional boxer Laila

Ali so litigants could have "the chance to see what greatness looks like

up close."