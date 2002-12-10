Hatchett renewed
Sony Pictures Television's Judge Hatchett has been renewed for next
year in more than 85 percent of the country, executive vice
president John Weiser said.
The show has been renewed in each of the top 10 markets and in 18 of the top
20 for its fourth season.
In the November sweeps, Judge Hatchett averaged a 1.6 national rating
and did particularly well on Fox owned-and-operated WAGA(TV) in Atlanta at 10 a.m. with a
4.6/14, on Fox O&O WJBK(TV) in Detroit at 10 a.m. with a 3.7/11 and on The WB Television Network
affiliate KHWB-TV in Houston at 2 p.m. with a 2.7/8.
Judge Hatchett focuses on family court, juvenile court and small-claims
cases.
Last year, the show set up a mentoring program with celebrities such as
comedian, actor and radio personality Steve Harvey and professional boxer Laila
Ali so litigants could have "the chance to see what greatness looks like
up close."
