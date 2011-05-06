Hastings: Starz Renewal Would Be In The Ballpark Of $200M

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said a renewal of the licensing deal with Starz Entertainment in the first quarter of 2012 would be "in the ballpark" of $200 million per year, in an interview with Charlie Rose that aired Wednesday.

Hastings said Netflix almost backed out of the original deal with Starz Entertainment announced in October 2008 -- in the neighborhood of $30 million annually over three years -- because of the price tag.

"Starz was a breakthrough deal for us... when we did it," Hastings said. "At the time it was so expensive that I can tell you we almost didn't do the deal at the last minute."

