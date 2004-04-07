Hassler Is New 60 Minutes Exec Producer

Patti Hassler was named executive editor of 60 Minutes, replacing Josh Howard. Hassler helped launch 60 Minutes II as senior producer, later being named that show’s executive editor.

Mary Murphy, executive producer for 60 Minutes II, will take on the role of senior broadcast producer. The announcement was made by Josh Howard, who will take over as executive producer upon Murphy’s departure in June 2004. Murphy has been senior editor of CBS News’ Campaign 2004 unit.