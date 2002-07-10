Hasselhoff enters treatment center

Reuters reports that David `Baywatch' Hasselhoff has checked into the Betty Ford Center for treatment of a drinking problem.

One of television's most recognizable performers, Hasselhoff said in a

statement that he 'realized his social drinking had increased more than he was

comfortable with.'

Baywatch debuted on NBC in 1989 and was canceled after one season.

But Hasselhoff - who starred as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon -- acquired rights

to the show and brought it back as a syndicated series in 1991 based on his

popularity overseas.