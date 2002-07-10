Hasselhoff enters treatment center
Reuters reports that David `Baywatch' Hasselhoff has checked into the Betty Ford Center for treatment of a drinking problem.
One of television's most recognizable performers, Hasselhoff said in a
statement that he 'realized his social drinking had increased more than he was
comfortable with.'
Baywatch debuted on NBC in 1989 and was canceled after one season.
But Hasselhoff - who starred as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon -- acquired rights
to the show and brought it back as a syndicated series in 1991 based on his
popularity overseas.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.