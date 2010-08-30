Hasbro Studios Names Top Business Affairs Executive
Agent Mike
Eisner has been named senior VP, legal and business affairs for Hasbro
Studios, Los Angeles. Eisner (not to be confused with ex-Disney
executive Michael Eisner) had been VP at William Morris
Endeavor Entertainment where, among other things, he packaged TV shows and
advised on brand integration.
His resume also includes almost a decade negotiating deals at International Creative Management (ICM).
Eisner is no stranger to Hasbro, having helped negotiate Hasbro's multi-picture deal with Universal while at WME.
Hasbro is
currently producing a number of kids TV shows, including Transformers,
My Little Pony and GI Joe, and will be supplying those and
other programs to The HUB, its joint venture with Discovery
to remake Discovery Kids Channel. The new net is scheduled to launch
Oct. 10 (10/10/10).
Hasbro has 350 half-hours in production for The HUB that will also be sold internationally.
