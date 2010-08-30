Hasbro Studios Names Top Business Affairs Executive

Agent Mike

Eisner has been named senior VP, legal and business affairs for Hasbro

Studios, Los Angeles. Eisner (not to be confused with ex-Disney

executive Michael Eisner) had been VP at William Morris

Endeavor Entertainment where, among other things, he packaged TV shows and

advised on brand integration.

His resume also includes almost a decade negotiating deals at International Creative Management (ICM).

Eisner is no stranger to Hasbro, having helped negotiate Hasbro's multi-picture deal with Universal while at WME.

Hasbro is

currently producing a number of kids TV shows, including Transformers,

My Little Pony and GI Joe, and will be supplying those and

other programs to The HUB, its joint venture with Discovery

to remake Discovery Kids Channel. The new net is scheduled to launch

Oct. 10 (10/10/10).

Hasbro has 350 half-hours in production for The HUB that will also be sold internationally.