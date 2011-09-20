Hasbro Studios Inks Latin Deals
Hasbro Studios has announced program sales to
Discovery Kids Latin America and the Cartoon Network Latin America that will
bring several of its series to the region.
As a result of the Hasbro deal, Discovery Kids will be
airing "The
Adventures of Chuck and Friends" and "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic."
Discovery
Kids Latin America operates a programming block on the Latin
American version of Discovery
Channel.
In a separate deal, Cartoon Network Latin America will
launch "Transformers
Prime" on its channel in
the fourth quarter in the region.
"We are thrilled to partner with these two great
networks and bring our high quality, colourful characters to this important
region," said Finn
Arnesen, senior VP of international distribution and development at Hasbro
Studios, the Angeles-based production and distribution division of Hasbro. "Expanding
into Latin America has been a critical component of our international growth
strategy and we are excited to be able to bring our programming there so soon
after the launch of our studio."
