Hasbro Studios Inks Latin Deals

Hasbro Studios has announced program sales to

Discovery Kids Latin America and the Cartoon Network Latin America that will

bring several of its series to the region.

As a result of the Hasbro deal, Discovery Kids will be

airing "The

Adventures of Chuck and Friends" and "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic."

Discovery

Kids Latin America operates a programming block on the Latin

American version of Discovery

Channel.

In a separate deal, Cartoon Network Latin America will

launch "Transformers

Prime" on its channel in

the fourth quarter in the region.

"We are thrilled to partner with these two great

networks and bring our high quality, colourful characters to this important

region," said Finn

Arnesen, senior VP of international distribution and development at Hasbro

Studios, the Angeles-based production and distribution division of Hasbro. "Expanding

into Latin America has been a critical component of our international growth

strategy and we are excited to be able to bring our programming there so soon

after the launch of our studio."