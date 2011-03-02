Hasbro Studios Dividing Creative Units to Increase Output

In order to meet increased production, Hasbro Studios, the L.A.-based production and distribution arm of Hasbro, Inc., has split its creative teams into separate series development and current programming groups, the studio announced Wednesday.

As part of the new structure, Executive Director of Boys and Action Programming Mike Vogel has been promoted to VP of development. Vogel will now oversee girls and pre-school creative efforts for the studio in addition to boys and action programming.

In addition, the studio made two other executive switches. Senior VP of Girls and Pre-School Programming Linda Steiner will take over as senior VP of current programming, managing studio-produced series once they hit the air. VP of production Kathy Page will have her role expanded to include the restructured departments with production and post-production services.

"With the rapid growth of Hasbro Studios and the increasing number of shows we have on The Hub, as well as airing in international markets, I am making these changes to both streamline the creative process and make our organization operate more efficiently," said Stephen Davis, Hasbro Studios President, in a statement. "Michael, Linda and Kathy have all done outstanding jobs in their respective roles and now, with this restructuring, we will be able to create a more cohesive organization."

Vogel has previously worked for Sony Pictures Entertainment, overseeing development and programming for TV animation and worked on a number of animated series including Jackie Chan Adventures and The Boondocks.

Steiner joined Hasbro in 2009. She had worked for Warner Bros. for the past decade, most recently as senior VP of creative affairs for Warner Bros. Animation.