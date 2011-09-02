Hasbro Names International Sales Exec

Hasbro Studios has hired Nina Scales as senior sales

director for its international distribution division.



Reporting to Finn Arnesen, SVP of international distribution

and development, Scales will focus on Europe, the Middle East and Africa, based

out of Hasbro's London office. That will include a new slate of programs -- Boggle, Game of Life, Clue and Rescue Bots, and Blythe Loves the Littlest Pet Shop -- debuting at MIPCOM in

October.





"We are delighted to welcome Nina to

our growing international team," Arnesen said in a statement. "She has an

impressive background in content sales and her appointment continues our

strategy to grow our international distribution across kids and family

entertainment, animation, live-action and game show formats. Sales of

Hasbro Studios' content continue to go spectacularly and, with new titles

arriving and Nina onboard, we are anticipating a very busy and successful

MIPCOM."





With more than 10 years experience

in content sales, Scales joins Hasbro Studios from the international

distribution arm of Tinopolis-owned producer Sunset+Vine where, as head of

sales and marketing, she led sales and branded content solutions across more

than 2,000 hours of programming.





Previously, she served as sales

manager at Television Corporation International and production manager at

Imagicians Television.



Hasbro is currently the supplier of The Hub, the

rebranded Discovery Kids Network, and boasts a host of toy-driven TV brands

including Transformers, My Little Pony, and G.I. Joe.



George Winslow contributed to this article.