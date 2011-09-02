Hasbro Names International Sales Exec
Hasbro Studios has hired Nina Scales as senior sales
director for its international distribution division.
Reporting to Finn Arnesen, SVP of international distribution
and development, Scales will focus on Europe, the Middle East and Africa, based
out of Hasbro's London office. That will include a new slate of programs -- Boggle, Game of Life, Clue and Rescue Bots, and Blythe Loves the Littlest Pet Shop -- debuting at MIPCOM in
October.
"We are delighted to welcome Nina to
our growing international team," Arnesen said in a statement. "She has an
impressive background in content sales and her appointment continues our
strategy to grow our international distribution across kids and family
entertainment, animation, live-action and game show formats. Sales of
Hasbro Studios' content continue to go spectacularly and, with new titles
arriving and Nina onboard, we are anticipating a very busy and successful
MIPCOM."
With more than 10 years experience
in content sales, Scales joins Hasbro Studios from the international
distribution arm of Tinopolis-owned producer Sunset+Vine where, as head of
sales and marketing, she led sales and branded content solutions across more
than 2,000 hours of programming.
Previously, she served as sales
manager at Television Corporation International and production manager at
Imagicians Television.
Hasbro is currently the supplier of The Hub, the
rebranded Discovery Kids Network, and boasts a host of toy-driven TV brands
including Transformers, My Little Pony, and G.I. Joe.
George Winslow contributed to this article.
