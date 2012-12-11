Hasbro Combines TV, Film, Short-Form Content Under Stephen Davis
Hasbro Inc. has
combined its content assets, including television, film, commercial productions
and short-form content, under Hasbro Studios president Stephen Davis.
Davis has led Hasbro's
global TV development, production and distribution since the studio's formation
in 2009; he will now report to Hasbro CMO John Frascotti as the entertainment
and global marketing teams integrate.
"We are bringing together several of our entertainment
groups so that we can fully drive our content development capabilities across
our global franchises," Frascotti said. "Stephen is the perfect choice to lead
this important new initiative. In just three years, he has made significant
contributions to strengthening the company's global brands by propelling Hasbro
Studios into one of the world's most successful producers of animation and
live-action programming."
In his expanded
role, Davis will also lead Hasbro's Film Group in Los Angeles, where Hasbro
Studios is based, as well as the company's Rhode Island-based studio that
produces short-form and commercial productions. Both Bennett Schneir, senior VP
of motion pictures and Terry Scott, senior VP of Cake Mix Studio in Rhode
Island will report to Davis.
"We are in the early stages of unlocking the full power of
Hasbro brands globally and this new group will capitalize on our talent and
creativity on both coasts," Davis said. "We are now in a tremendous position to
expand our content and storytelling more impactfully across all screens around
the world."
