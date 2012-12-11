Hasbro Combines TV, Film, Short-Form Content Under Stephen Davis

Hasbro Inc. has

combined its content assets, including television, film, commercial productions

and short-form content, under Hasbro Studios president Stephen Davis.

Davis has led Hasbro's

global TV development, production and distribution since the studio's formation

in 2009; he will now report to Hasbro CMO John Frascotti as the entertainment

and global marketing teams integrate.

"We are bringing together several of our entertainment

groups so that we can fully drive our content development capabilities across

our global franchises," Frascotti said. "Stephen is the perfect choice to lead

this important new initiative. In just three years, he has made significant

contributions to strengthening the company's global brands by propelling Hasbro

Studios into one of the world's most successful producers of animation and

live-action programming."

In his expanded

role, Davis will also lead Hasbro's Film Group in Los Angeles, where Hasbro

Studios is based, as well as the company's Rhode Island-based studio that

produces short-form and commercial productions. Both Bennett Schneir, senior VP

of motion pictures and Terry Scott, senior VP of Cake Mix Studio in Rhode

Island will report to Davis.

"We are in the early stages of unlocking the full power of

Hasbro brands globally and this new group will capitalize on our talent and

creativity on both coasts," Davis said. "We are now in a tremendous position to

expand our content and storytelling more impactfully across all screens around

the world."