Has 'Playboy' stooped to Conger? Darva Conger, who married a millionaire comedian she just met on TV and then complained of his attempts at intimacy and her loss of privacy, has made a lucrative deal with another wealthy bachelor: Hugh Hefner. Conger has apparently bared all, not for the man she married, but for the Playboy camera. Rumors of Conger's posing were confirmed by Playboy CEO Christie Hefner at the company's annual shareholder's meeting Wednesday.