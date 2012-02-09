Harvey Caplan Passes at 82

Broadcast pioneer Harvey Caplan, who had a fifty year career in television, passed away Feb. 6, 2012 at the age of 82 after a battle with cancer.

Caplan is survived by his wife, Twanna T. Caplan and two children.

He began his career as design engineer and design group manager in the Aerospace industry, explains John Taylor, president of J.A. Taylor Associates and a close friend who had known Caplan since 1967.

Caplan then moved into the television broadcast industry in 1960 at CBS Laboratories where his design accomplishments included work on the Lunar Orbitor Program, the DRIPS Program, the Linotron System, the Vidifont (one of the first character generators) and various engineering broadcast projects, Taylor says.

Subsequently, he held television broadcast marketing, sales, and management positions at CBS, Thomson Broadcast, Ikegami, Chyron and J A Taylor & Associates. Most recently he was the manager of "The Links at Starkville" in Starkville, Miss., where he enjoyed his lifelong passion for golf.