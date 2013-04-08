RELATED: B&C's 16th Annual Technology Leadership Awards: Leading the Transformation of TV

As stations work to preserve their broadcast spectrum

and find new uses for it, a notable example of the

pioneering engineering work needed to improve those

transmissions and broadcast infrastructures can be found

in the career of Harvey Arnold. Over the years—first with

North Carolina Public Stations and currently as Sinclair’s

corporate director of engineering—Arnold has played an

important behind-the-scenes role in improving transmission

technologies and broadcast systems.

In the 1990s, testing for the new ATSC standard for

digital TV was done at the North Carolina Public Television

facilities in Charlotte, which Arnold managed at the

time. After joining Sinclair in 1998, he played a key role

in implementing and improving DTV transmissions while

developing innovative low-cost solutions for upgrading

Sinclair’s smaller-market stations to HD. “It’s not sexy

stuff,” Arnold says with characteristic modesty. “The stuff

I focus on is the nuts and bolts of a station and how you

make studio and transmission sites more efficient.”

Thankfully, Arnold brings a lifelong interest in broadcasting

and technology to that effort. “When I was 6

or 7, I went through a tour of NBC and I was just like,

‘Wow, this is what I want to do,’” Arnold recalls.

By the time he went to the University of Wisconsin in

Green Bay, Arnold had decided to study environmental

science. A work/study job at the

university’s radio and TV operation,

however, quickly rekindled his interest

in engineering and broadcast.

After graduating in 1975, Arnold

honed his skills at several commercial

TV stations before joining UNCTV

in 1981. During a 17-year career

there, he managed and expanded

the engineering and transmission

activities for the 14-station group.

“We didn’t have a lot of money, so

you had to come up with new ways

of doing things,” he recalls.

During his years at UNC-TV,

Arnold was a member of the FCC

Advisory Committee for Advanced

Television Service (ACATS). He

convinced the group to start testing

digital broadcasts in Charlotte, which highlighted a

number of reception problems.

At Sinclair, Arnold continued to work on improving

transmission systems and, as part of the digital transition,

the rollout of mobile DTV services. “I’ve always believed

ease of reception was really the key for the adoption of

digital television,” he says.

That focus is important

both for Sinclair,

which has been rapidly

acquiring stations, and

the broadcast industry.

Sinclair recently started

tests in Baltimore of nextgen

broadcast standards

that would allow stations

to deliver new services

and easily reach mobile

devices with their signals.

Arnold’s biggest career

accomplishments

have come through collaborations,

and he’s the first to share credit. He

points to the culture of

technical innovation at

Sinclair fostered by CEO

David Smith and the

impact of Del Parks, VP

of engineering and operations, and Mark Aitken, VP of

technology. Arnold’s efforts also extend to industry groups

including the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers,

where he is a fellow. “I’ve been fortunate to work

with so many really smart people that I’ve learned from

and been challenged by,” Arnold says.