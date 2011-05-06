Hartenstein Named to Tribune Post

Tribune Co., publisher of the Los Angeles Times and several other big city daily newspapers across the country, said that it has named Eddy Hartenstein president and chief executive officer.

Hartenstein is best known in the cable industry as the former CEO of DirecTV.

Joining the company as president at its creation in 1994, Hartenstein steered the satellite giant to the No. 2 spot among pay TV providers. He retired from DirecTV in 2004, about a year after News Corp. purchased a controlling interest in the satellite giant. News Corp. sold that interest to Liberty Media in 2006.

