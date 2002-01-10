Hart, Berman to head Paramount TV assets

Insiders said Viacom Inc. is going to divide up former Paramount TV chairman Kerry McCluggage's duties among several current executives.

Principal among them will be Paramount Network TV president Garry Hart and

Paramount Domestic TV president Joel Berman, who will likely divvy up oversight

of TV assets.

Hart is expected to take over Big TIcket TV, Spelling and Viacom

Productions.

Berman will get pay, international and possibly other areas.

McCluggage stepped down as chairman last month when CBS president and CEO Les

Moonves assumed oversight of United Paramount Network, which had reported to McCluggage.

Paramount had no comment.