'Harry & Meghan' Crush 'The Crown' - Netflix Weekly Rankings Dec. 5-11

Controversial six-part limited docuseries Harry & Meghan drew nearly 81.6 million viewing hours on Netflix in its first four days on the platform, a strong debut for the unscripted show about the dissonant British royals that comes as the disappointing season 5 of The Crown slipped further in its fifth week to just 18.9 million viewers.

Wednesday drew 269.7 million viewing hours in its third week on Netflix, making it the platform's top show for the week of Dec. 5-11. It's now the platform's second best performer in its first 28 days on the platform.

With 14 days left in that four-week debut window, Wednesday trails all-time leader Stranger Things: Season 4 by about 330 million viewing hours.

(Image credit: Netflix)

