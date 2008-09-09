Harron Communications’ Cohen Dies

Joel Cohen, 63, chairman of cable operator Harron Communications, died of cancer Monday in New Jersey.

Harron, along with Boston Ventures, owns MetroCast Cablevision cable systems serving approximately 200,000 subscribers in Alabama, Connecticut, Maryland, Mississippi, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

Cohen, a 30-year industry veteran, joined Harron in 1992 as chief operating officer and chief financial officer. He left in 1995 and co-founded Avalon Cable TV, serving there as president and CEO. That company was sold to Charter in 1999. Cohen returned to Harron in 2002 as CEO and then chairman.

Cohen was also a former senior vice president at united Artists and a financial executive with TelePrompTer and its successor, Group W Cable.

Cohen was also on the board of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association. "Joel was a strong advocate for the industry, and particularly small cable-system operators, and was deeply respected by his many colleagues in the industry and on our board," NCTA president Kyle McSlarrow said in a statement. "We all will miss this very dear friend.”

Services will be Wednesday in New Brunswick, N.J. Memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society or the Challah Foundation.