Harrison Upped at Access Hollywood
By Ben Grossman
NBC Universal Tuesday promoted Nancy Harrison to coordinating producer, music, for Access Hollywood.
Harrison already handled the show's music coverage as senior segment and field producer, music. The position is a new one for the 10-year-old syndicated entertainment newsmag.
Harrison has been with Access Hollywood since its 1996 launch, when she joined as a segment producer in the music department.
Prior to joining Access Hollywood, she was a music segment producer at Extra and a producer for E! News Daily.
