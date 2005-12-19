Harrison To Sleuth for NBC U

NBC Universal emerging networks chief Dan Harrison will add managing the company’s soon-to-launch cable crime network, Sleuth, to his oversight. Harrison, who has since December 2004 served as Senior VP, cross-network strategy & emerging networks, will shift his title to Senior VP, emerging networks, a title under which he will oversee and develop Sleuth, set to launch Jan. 1, 2006.

Harrison will report to NBC Universal Cable Entertainment and Cross-Network Strategy President Jeff Gaspin, continuing to work with him on digital content and new media. In addition to shepherding along Sleuth, Harrison will manage NBC U’s high-definition digital network, Universal HD, and continue his work on making studio-based acquisitions for Bravo, where he has played a key role in outlining the network’s long-term plans.

Harrison previously served as VP, strategic program planning, for Bravo, where he returned in 2003 after the NBC/Universal merger, after having worked at NBC from 1996-2000.

Harrison also previously served as Senior VP, programming & strategic planning, at Fox Sports Group.

After a standard-definition launch reaching 5 million digital cable customers on Time Warner Cable, Sleuth will also offer an HD simulcast channel and a video-on-demand channel schedule later in 2006.

Sleuth will draw upon NBC Universal’s library of movies, documentaries and TV shows for programming, including movies such as Scarface and Casino, on the standard-def and high-def lineups. The on-demand channel will offer at least 20 hours of content at any time.