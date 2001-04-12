Harrison joins Tribune
Donna Harrison has been named senior vice president of unscripted and reality
programming at Tribune Entertainment.
Previously senior vice president of Fox cable channel The Health Network,
Harrison will oversee all of Tribune's development and production of unscripted
and reality shows, including new daytime syndicated strip Talk or
Walk.
Prior to The Health Network, Harrison was executive producer of talk show
Leeza, and before that, vice president of original programming at
Lifetime Television.
