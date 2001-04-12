Harrison joins Tribune

Donna Harrison has been named senior vice president of unscripted and reality

programming at Tribune Entertainment.

Previously senior vice president of Fox cable channel The Health Network,

Harrison will oversee all of Tribune's development and production of unscripted

and reality shows, including new daytime syndicated strip Talk or

Walk.

Prior to The Health Network, Harrison was executive producer of talk show

Leeza, and before that, vice president of original programming at

Lifetime Television.