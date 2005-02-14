Harris Showcases New Automation

For decades, the buzz around the Harris booth at the National

Association of Broadcasters (NAB) conference concerned the latest transmission

technology for TV and radio. But this year, the company will unveil the fruits

of its $340 million cash acquisition of Encoda, an enterprise-level traffic,

billing and automation system.

Harris, a Quincy, Ill.-based supplier of transmission and automation

hardware and software, deals with customers that integrate traffic, automation

and digital-asset management systems from a variety of vendors. Now they will

be able to enjoy one-stop shopping. This leaner approach provides operational

stability and fewer headaches for stations, the company says.

“When you look at enterprise-class systems versus point-to-point

systems, the return on investment is more compelling,” says Jeremy Wensinger,

president/GM of Harris' Broadcast Communications division. He notes that such

systems eliminate the need for multiple service contracts: “How many

software-maintenance and hardware-maintenance agreements do you really want to

manage?”

NAB Offerings

For NAB, Harris is building a “Harris Resource Suite” (HRS),

including a Broadcast Presentation Manager (BPM) and Media Mover (MM), to

replace the current Encoda ADC system. “In the future, the log will no longer

be the foundation for what a broadcaster delivers,” Wensinger says.

“Instead, the digital asset will be.”

This next-generation automation system will tie more information into

that asset, says John Sorensen, head of Harris' Software Systems division and

former CEO of Encoda Systems. A commercial clip, for example, will have

business information and rules attached to it, not just an ID number and

traffic information. Integrating automation and traffic in the control room,

Sorensen points out, allows any change to be reflected in the traffic systems

in real time.

Flexibility benefits

HRS will also have a graphical user interface (GUI), minimizing training

time.

“Customers will be able to configure the GUI to meet their specific

needs,” Sorensen says. The BPM will provide rules-based scheduling of

branding, audio voice-overs and other content.

“It also allows for the ability to monitor channels and playout

anywhere within the facility or across WANs [wide area networks],” Sorensen

adds.

The acquisition of Encoda allows Wensinger to put his stamp on the

broadcast communications division. He moved into the new role after

successfully heading Harris' government division.

Harris had done well selling DTV transmitters, but as the market cooled

(only 90 stations are not yet broadcasting digital signals, and potential

long-term growth is about 5% per year), the division needed to expand.

So far, the moves are paying off. The broadcast division recently

reported $98.9 million in revenues for fiscal second quarter 2005, an increase

of 49% over the year-ago period. Encoda contributed $21 million of that

revenue.

Prior to the 2004 Encoda acquisition, Harris' automation group worked

on systems for facilities that needed fewer than 15 channels of automation. The

addition of Encoda's automation line expands that capability to more than 15

channels. Encoda's traffic and billing software rounds out Harris'

technology portfolio, allowing it to be a full-service (traffic, billing,

automation) provider.

The new automation system is handled by a new division: the Software

Systems Business Unit, which is headed by Sorensen. “Buying Encoda was almost

like a reverse acquisition; our automation business was folded into their

unit,” says Wensinger. “All our software applications will be built by

them, and we think it's a powerful way to go to market.”

Perfect timing

Sorensen says the timing of the acquisition was perfect from Encoda's

standpoint. Encoda, owned by venture capitalists, was looking for a buyer.

Harris was looking for a buy. More important, both companies were looking for a

change. “If you look at where the digital environment leads our customers,

it's to a complete end-to-end digital-content delivery system,” says

Wensinger. “We have that, thanks to Encoda.”

The move also gave Encoda some much needed resources. Harris has more

than 5,000 software engineers in Melbourne, Fla. Encoda had about 300. Sorensen

believes a surge in the talent pool will help Encoda stave off competitors on

the traffic side. Developed more than two decades ago, Encoda's system was

considered solid, but rivals VCI, OSI and WideOrbit provide more features and

flexibility.

OSI President Ed Adams agrees that Harris' moves will beef up the

traffic side of its business. But OSI is “working toward that sort of

integration of metadata [delivered via satellite] with companies like

Pathfire,” he says.

“The challenge Harris faces is, the days of locking out competitors,

something Encoda's proprietary system did, are over. Any software provider

looking to do something exclusive,” he says, “is setting themselves up for

failure.”