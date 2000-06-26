Harris ships CD Eye

Harris Corp. says it has begun shipping its new CD Eye software-based DTV monitoring system to more than 30 U.S. broadcasters. CD Eye, which made its official debut at NAB 2000, is an integrated 8-VSB transmitter monitoring system that works with Harris' CD 1A DTV exciter. CD Eye's Windows-based software works with real-time adaptive correction to sample, analyze and correct the transmitted 8-VSB signal.