Harris Broadcast Acquires Leitch

Automation and transmission products manufacturer Harris Broadcast has acquired Leitch, a maker of broadcast infrastructure and production equipment, for $450 million or $14 a share.

“Leitch fits very well into our end-to-end content management delivery model,” says Jeremy Wensinger, president, Harris Broadcast Communications Division. “Our desire is to deliver content from the time it is created to the time it is consumed and we’re doing what we can to acquire those parts.”

The deal is the second major purchase for Harris in less than a year. Last November, the company acquired Encoda Systems, a traffic and billing system maker, for $340 million.