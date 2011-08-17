Harpo Appoints Patterson SVP, Corporate Affairs and Communications

Chance Patterson has been named senior vice president, corporate affairs and

communications for Harpo Studios effective immediately, Sheri Salata and Erik Logan, presidents of Harpo and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, announced Wednesday.

Based in Chicago, Patterson

will oversee Harpo's external and internal communications, including corporate

and media relations. He will report directly to Salata and Logan.

"Chance

is uniquely qualified to lead Harpo's communications operation, ensuring that

we are well positioned to support the company's continued growth as a

world-class production company," said Logan.

Patterson previously served as vice president,

international communications, Discovery Communications Inc., where he oversaw communications

strategy development and implementation for Discovery Networks International.