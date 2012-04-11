HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, Settle With DOJ Over E-Book Pricing

News Corp. subsidiary HarperCollins and

CBS-owned Simon & Schuster have settled with the Justice Department over

allegations they and two other publishers conspired with Apple Inc. to raise

the price of e-books.

According

to a copy of the complaint, filed Wednesday in a New York U.S. District Court,

Justice alleges that the defendants conspired with Apple to limit e-book price

competition as a way to curtail Amazon's ability to discount those books and to

prevent Amazon's $9.99 from becoming the de facto price.

"Beginning

no later than 2009, and continuing to date, Defendants and their

co-conspirators have engaged in a conspiracy and agreement in unreasonable

restraint of interstate trade and commerce, constituting a violation of Section

1 of the Sherman Act," said Justice in the complaint.

Hachette

also agreed to settle, while Justice said it would pursue litigation against

Apple, Penguin and Macmillan.

Simon

& Schuster, HarperCollins and Hachette agreed to allow Amazon, Barnes &

Noble and others to reduce the prices of e-book titles and to "terminate

their anticompetitive most-favored-nation agreements with Apple and other

e-books retailers."

In

addition, "the companies will be prohibited for two years from placing

constraints on retailers' ability to offer discounts to consumers. They

will also be prohibited from conspiring or sharing competitively sensitive

information with their competitors for five years. And each is required

to implement a strong antitrust compliance program," said Attorney General

Eric Holder in announcing the settlement and litigation. "If approved by

the court, this settlement would resolve the Department's antitrust concerns

with these companies," he said.