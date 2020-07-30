Harmonic Touts Vodafone CableOS Deployment in Germany

Harmonic has announced another tier 1 customer deployment of its CableOS virtualized cable access network technology, with Vodafone currently using the solution to festoon its footprint of 25 million passings in Germany with DOCSIS 3.1-powered gigabit service.

Vodafone is foundationing its gigabit-speed deployment on a DOCSIS 3.1 network featuring CableOS virtual cable modem termination system software, remote PHY devices and CableOS Central cloud-connected management service.

Vodafone is San Jose, Calif.-based Harmonic’s second largest customer, supplying 12% of the vendor’s revenue, according to Harmonic's earnings disclosures. Comcast, which signed a $175 million enterprise software agreement for CableOS a year ago, is Harmonic’s biggest client at 17% of revenue.

"We chose Harmonic's CableOS solution to power our GigaCable Max service for its software-based architecture, scalability and efficiency, enabling us to deploy a world-class gigabit-capable network while solving critical space, power and cost challenges,” said Guido Weissbrich, director of network planning and network deployment at Vodafone Germany, in a statement.

"Vodafone Germany is breaking down broadband speed barriers and seeing great success with its Gigabit service," added Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior VP and general manager of cable access business at Harmonic. "We believe a key success factor is Vodafone's compelling strategic vision for differentiated gigabit networks that can reliably scale to meet growing consumption levels. Seeing our CableOS solution adopted by the largest cable operators in Europe and the U.S. reinforces Harmonic's conviction that CableOS is the cable broadband platform of the future."