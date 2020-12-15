Harmonic Touts Another CableOS Customer Win: Taiwan’s TWT Digital Communication

Harmonic continues to rack up customer wins for its virtualized converged cable access platform solution, CableOS, announcing deployment with Taiwan’s TW Digital Communication.

The operator, which touts 500,000 homes passed, is using the San Jose, Calif.-based tech vendor’s CableOS software solution for delivering DOCSIS 3.1 services. For TWT, CableOS has been deployed in a centralized architecture with Harmonic’s Reef Remote-PHY shelves located in remote facilities.

TWT has also purchased Harmonic’s Cable OS Central, a cloud management service that provides real-time, data-driven network systems monitoring.

Harmonic announced during its third-quarter earnings call in October that CableOS is now controlling the 1s and 0s that go into 2.1 million cable modems from 38 different cable operators around the world, a 122% increase from a year prior. Of those 2.1 million modems, 1.4 are served by distributed access architecture (DAA) hardware and software products provided by Harmonic.

"TWT Digital Communication has created a broadband network that will ensure superior service quality for customers today and in the future," said Gil Katz, senior VP of cable access business operations for Harmonic, in a statement. "As the most trusted virtualized cable access platform deployed worldwide, the CableOS Platform will help TWT Digital Communication adapt to fluctuations in broadband usage efficiently and economically.”

Added said Kady Hsiao, VP of TWT: ”Harmonic's CableOS Platform enables us to address spikes in network traffic with increased velocity, scalability and efficiency. Rolling out virtualized CMTS software, DOCSIS 3.1 and R-PHY was quick and simple with Harmonic's technology expertise. Incredibly, we deployed a world-class broadband infrastructure in a few months."