‘Harlots’ Back on Hulu in July

Season three of Harlots starts on Hulu July 10. The series, a family drama set in 18th century London, will follow a weekly release schedule. Alfie Allen and Ash Hunter join the cast as the Pincher brothers.

Harlots follows the fortunes of the Wells family. Margaret (Samantha Morton) has been sent to America in chains and Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville) is vanquished. The Wells girls can finally free themselves of their mother’s feud, helped by allies such as Lady Fitz (Liv Tyler). But Charlotte Wells (Jessica Brown-Findlay) soon learns that running a lucrative brothel brings enemies as well as friends, including new pimp Isaac Pincher ( Allen).

Harlots is written, directed and produced by women, notes Hulu: Co-creators Moira Buffini and Alison Newman executive produce alongside Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Alison Carpenter.

Season three is written by Buffini, Jane English, Vivienne Harvey and Jessica Ruston, and directed by Robin Sheppard, Chloe Thomas and Debs Paterson, with Pat Tookey-Dickson producing.

Harlots is produced by Monumental Television, part of ITV Studios and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment