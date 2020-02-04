Hargray Fiber Buys Electronet

Hargray Fiber, a regional communications company and metro-fiber overbuilder, said it has purchased Electronet, a fiber-based broadband company based in Tallahassee, Fla., for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will expand Hargray’s broadband footprint in the state. Hargray operates mainly in South Carolina, Florida and Georgia, and before the Electronet deal had about 80,000 subscribers to its residential and commercial services.

"With our entry into Tallahassee, we bring dedicated local service, superior support, and a commitment to the community. We plan to invest in the network and provide our full suite of communication products including enhanced data, voice, video, Hosted Unified Communications, Metro-Ethernet and multi-gigabit symmetrical circuits delivered exclusively over Hargray's 100% fiber-optic network,” Hargray SVP Chris McCorkendale said in a press release.

According to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat, Electronet was the first company to bring broadband to the capital city in 1996, and has about 12 employees and 500 commercial customers.

All of Electronet’s employees will be moving over to the new owner, said Electronet CEO Paul Watts in a press release, adding that it was his company’s “mission to partner with an organization that shares the same commitment to unparalleled service to our customers while remaining local in the community. We have found this partner in Hargray Fiber and are excited that all of our employees will be part of the combined company, as we add products and carry-on our rich tradition of being a local customer focused organization."