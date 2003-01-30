Hardman upped at Kids WB!
John Hardman has stepped up to senior vice president of Kids WB!, replacing
Donna Friedman Meir, who left last week to run kids' programming and production
at National Geographic Television & Film.
Hardman has been with Kids WB! for four years, and he previously was VP of programming and development there.
Prior to joining Kids WB!, Hardman was head of development and current
programming for DreamWorks SKG's television-animation department and director
of creative affairs at Klasky Csupo Studios, which produces shows such as The
Wild Thornberrys for Nickelodeon.
