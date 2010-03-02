Harding Appointed New Secretary General at NABA

John Harding, who has been serving as the North American

Broadcasters Association's executive director since August 2008, has been

appointed the organization's new secretary general, NABA announced Monday (March

1). Harding will continue to work out of NABA's headquarters in Toronto.

"The NABA Board of Directors is very pleased with this

appointment," said Leonardo Ramos, director of high technology and president of

NABA in a statement. "It recognizes the many contributions [Harding] has made

over the past 18 months to the association and our confidence that he will

continue to make and impact in his new and important

position."

Before his involvement with NABA, Harding had served as

president of the Radio Marketing Bureau and executive VP of the Institute of

Communications & Advertising.