Harding Appointed New Secretary General at NABA
John Harding, who has been serving as the North American
Broadcasters Association's executive director since August 2008, has been
appointed the organization's new secretary general, NABA announced Monday (March
1). Harding will continue to work out of NABA's headquarters in Toronto.
"The NABA Board of Directors is very pleased with this
appointment," said Leonardo Ramos, director of high technology and president of
NABA in a statement. "It recognizes the many contributions [Harding] has made
over the past 18 months to the association and our confidence that he will
continue to make and impact in his new and important
position."
Before his involvement with NABA, Harding had served as
president of the Radio Marketing Bureau and executive VP of the Institute of
Communications & Advertising.
