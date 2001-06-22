Hard Knox takes a hit

New Line Television's planned syndicated action series Hard Knox turned out to be aptly named.

The studio has pulled the plug on the series just weeks before it was to debut nationally in 92% of the country. The series starred former Melrose Place star Thomas Calabro and Six Million Dollar Man Lee Majors.

New Line executive vice president David Spiegelman said, "Although we are frustrated with the outcome, it does not make good business sense to move forward as our international partners were unable to generate a sufficient number of deals." - Joe Schlosser