Happy Birthday, Oprah

Oprah Winfrey got more than just a huge, star-studded party for her 50th birthday -- she also got her best overnight ratings since Dec. 13, 1996, according to King World Productions research.

On Thursday, Jan. 29, Oprah’s 50th birthday bash scored an 11.4 rating/25 share according to Nielsen’s primary run weighted metered market average. That was more than good enough to give King World’s The Oprah Winfrey Show first place in 54 out of 55 markets across the country.

Late-night star Jay Leno rolled out Oprah’s birthday cake, and Tina Turner, John Travolta and Stevie Wonder all serenaded the talk-show queen. The party will continue on Friday, Feb. 6, when Oprah gives her audience a behind-the-scenes look at her birthday weekend, held at her ranch in Santa Barbara.

Coming for February sweeps are "Oprah’s Pop Star Challenge" featuring American Idol’s Simon Cowell, Oprah’s Most Romantic Man Search with Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson, and the cast of Sex and the City Says Good-Bye.