Hanssen joins Sesame Workshop
Heather Hanssen, brand manager for Hearst Magazines, has joined Sesame
Workshop, New York, as director of marketing, global consumer products and
international TV distribution.
Her focus will be the marketing of Sesame Street for the products
division, particularly involving the show's 35th anniversary.
Hansen is no stranger to kids' TV marketing. At Itsy Bitsy Entertainment, she
was licensing manager for video and audio releases of Teletubbies. She
also spent two years at Muppet Shop, The Jim Henson Co.
