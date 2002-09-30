Hanssen joins Sesame Workshop

Heather Hanssen, brand manager for Hearst Magazines, has joined Sesame

Workshop, New York, as director of marketing, global consumer products and

international TV distribution.

Her focus will be the marketing of Sesame Street for the products

division, particularly involving the show's 35th anniversary.

Hansen is no stranger to kids' TV marketing. At Itsy Bitsy Entertainment, she

was licensing manager for video and audio releases of Teletubbies. She

also spent two years at Muppet Shop, The Jim Henson Co.