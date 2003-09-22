Hanrahan Moves to Miami

CBS-owned WFOR-TV Miami has snagged WABC-TV anchor Robb Hanrahan to co-anchor its 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. news with Maggie Rodriguez.

Elliott Rodriguez, who formerly co-anchored those broadcasts, will continue co-anchoring noon and 5:30 p.m., as well as moderating a weekend public-affairs show.