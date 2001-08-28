Hannity hits syndie radio jackpot

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity has landed a big-ticket multi-year

syndication deal with ABC Radio.

Hannity already hosts a daily radio show on ABC's New

York affiliate WABC, where he follows Rush Limbaugh.

The syndicated version of his show will roll out on ABC affiliate in L.A., San Francisco, Dallas and Washington D.C. on September 10th and quickly expand to other stations and markets. - Allison Romano