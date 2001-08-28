Hannity hits syndie radio jackpot
Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity has landed a big-ticket multi-year
syndication deal with ABC Radio.
Hannity already hosts a daily radio show on ABC's New
York affiliate WABC, where he follows Rush Limbaugh.
The syndicated version of his show will roll out on ABC affiliate in L.A., San Francisco, Dallas and Washington D.C. on September 10th and quickly expand to other stations and markets. - Allison Romano
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.