Hanning to head Sinclair's Greensboro Duop

Jim Hanning has been promoted to general manager of WXLV-TV (ABC 45) and
WUPN-TV (UPN 48), a duopoly owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. in
Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point, N.C. Hanning has been director of sales at
the two stations since 1999.

Prior to that, he was national sales manager and local sales manager at
KOIN(TV) in Portland, Ore.

He previously worked in High Point as a local sales manager, and started his
career as a local account executive at KTSP-TV in Phoenix.

Hanning graduated from Western State College in Colorado, where he majored in
communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.