Hammer Honored by B'nai B'rith
Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment
and Cable Studios, will be honored May 31 at a B'nai B'rith ceremony/gala at
the New York Stock Exchange.
B'nai B'rith is saluting Hammer because of what it calls a
"shared dedication to diversity, tolerance, and acceptance." That
includes her work in creating the Erase the Hate public affairs campaign and
the Characters Unite effort promoting acceptance and tolerance.
Hammer heads up cable brands including USA, SYFY, Universal
HD and E!
