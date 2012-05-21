Hammer Honored by B'nai B'rith

Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment

and Cable Studios, will be honored May 31 at a B'nai B'rith ceremony/gala at

the New York Stock Exchange.

B'nai B'rith is saluting Hammer because of what it calls a

"shared dedication to diversity, tolerance, and acceptance." That

includes her work in creating the Erase the Hate public affairs campaign and

the Characters Unite effort promoting acceptance and tolerance.

Hammer heads up cable brands including USA, SYFY, Universal

HD and E!