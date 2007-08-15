Hamm joins Starz Media as Executive Vice President, Creative Development

Starz Media is bringing William Hamm on as Executive Vice President, Creative Development, the President and COO Kent Rice announced today. The position places Hamm in charge of company project development.

"When I began the search for the EVP, Creative Development, I knew I needed an executive with vision and experience across the filmed entertainment spectrum, including new media, and I found the ideal candidate in Bill," Rice said. Hamm will use his contacts at agencies, studios and networks to draw in new television, film and media projects.

Hamm comes to Starz Media from Ghost House Pictures, where he also served as EVP. He joins Starz Media towards the end of August, at its Burbank headquarters.