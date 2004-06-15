Hamburger on a Roll

Kevin Hamburger has been tapped to oversee a bunch of syndicated, network and cable shows at Warner Bros.' TelePictures Productions.



As SVP, production, Hamburger will head rookie syndicated talk hit The Ellen Degeneres Show, as well as other first-run offerings Extra, Judge Mathis, elimiDATE, Street Smarts, Celebrity Justice, and upcoming The Larry Elder Show (which this September will replace King World's Living It Up! With Ali & Jack on CBS-owned stations in the top 12 markets).

But wait, there's more. On the network side, Hamburger will oversee The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Steve Harvey's Big Time, High School Reunion, and The Will. He will also head up TBS's Gilligan's Island reality show.

Most recently, Hamburger was supervising producer on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live (he left before the flap over Kimmel's politically incorrect comments about Detroit), and before that was executive producer of Kimmel's predecessor in the late night slot, Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher."

The well-seasoned vet has also had production posts at New World, Brillstein-Grey, Bunim-Murray, MCA, Paramount, Fox Sports, Twentieth and MTV, where he was part of the group that launched MTV, VH1 and Nick at Night.