Hallmark, Wendy's team up to promote Adoption
Wendy's International Inc. will become a presenting sponsor for Hallmark Channel documentary series Adoption, which will premiere in June.
The cable network will partner with Wendy's Dave Thomas Foundation to produce
special commercial spots within the shows, the network said at the National Show in
New Orleans Tuesday.
The foundation promotes adoptions (Wendy's founder, the late Dave Thomas, was
adopted), and Hallmark will feature public-service announcements
both during the show and in other dayparts.
Wendy's, with 4,500 outlets, will promote Adoption on food-tray
liners.
Sources estimated that the Wendy's deal was in the million-dollar range.
It's "an enormous partnership," said Hallmark chief Lana Corbi.
Additionally, the network will tie in with local cable systems to push
adoption and foster care, including with the Cox Communications Inc. franchise in New Orleans.
