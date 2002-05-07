Hallmark, Wendy's team up to promote Adoption

Wendy's International Inc. will become a presenting sponsor for Hallmark Channel documentary series Adoption, which will premiere in June.

The cable network will partner with Wendy's Dave Thomas Foundation to produce

special commercial spots within the shows, the network said at the National Show in

New Orleans Tuesday.

The foundation promotes adoptions (Wendy's founder, the late Dave Thomas, was

adopted), and Hallmark will feature public-service announcements

both during the show and in other dayparts.

Wendy's, with 4,500 outlets, will promote Adoption on food-tray

liners.

Sources estimated that the Wendy's deal was in the million-dollar range.

It's "an enormous partnership," said Hallmark chief Lana Corbi.

Additionally, the network will tie in with local cable systems to push

adoption and foster care, including with the Cox Communications Inc. franchise in New Orleans.