Hallmark snags Paramount programming
Hallmark Channel inked a programming deal with Paramount Domestic Television
that expands the network's acquired fare.
The deal includes rights to 30 of Paramount's Perry Mason mystery
titles, which will likely air in prime time.
Clint Eastwood's Rawhide, along with Gun Slingers and Have
Gun Will Travel, will fill a Western block.
Comedy pickups include Hogan's Heroes, Mork and Mindy, The
Lucy Show and The Beverly Hillbillies.
The acquired series will not air in prime time.
