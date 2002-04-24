Hallmark snags Paramount programming

Hallmark Channel inked a programming deal with Paramount Domestic Television

that expands the network's acquired fare.

The deal includes rights to 30 of Paramount's Perry Mason mystery

titles, which will likely air in prime time.

Clint Eastwood's Rawhide, along with Gun Slingers and Have

Gun Will Travel, will fill a Western block.

Comedy pickups include Hogan's Heroes, Mork and Mindy, The

Lucy Show and The Beverly Hillbillies.

The acquired series will not air in prime time.