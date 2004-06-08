Hallmark Slates Walker, JAG
Hallmark Channel has slated October for the launch of off-net dramas Walker, Texas Ranger and JAG, both on CBS.
Under terms of the JAG deal, the cable channel has both cable-exclusive rights to prime time runs of the show, as well as repurposing rights to the originals one week after they air on CBS.
The deal for Walker, a new acquisition, is for a shared window with USA, which currently runs the show. Hallmark will get the rights to air it between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
