Hallmark Slates Walker, JAG

Hallmark Channel has slated October for the launch of off-net dramas Walker, Texas Ranger and JAG, both on CBS.

Under terms of the JAG deal, the cable channel has both cable-exclusive rights to prime time runs of the show, as well as repurposing rights to the originals one week after they air on CBS.

The deal for Walker, a new acquisition, is for a shared window with USA, which currently runs the show. Hallmark will get the rights to air it between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

