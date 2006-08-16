Hallmark Shuffles Staffers

Hallmark Channel and the digital Hallmark Movie Channel have restructured the program scheduling and acquisitions departments, combining them into one group and promoting key staff.

The changes, under the direction of David Kenin, executive VP, programming, have resulted in the promotion of Michelle Vicary to senior VP, acquisitions and scheduling, from her former role as VP, program scheduling and administration.

Darren Melameth has also been promoted to director, programming, from scheduling director, while Mark Davidson has jumped to acquisition manager from scheduling manager. Both will report to Vicary.

Vicary’s team contributed to making Hallmark a top-10 basic cable network, according to Kenin.

In her new role, Vicary will oversee all strategic scheduling, acquisitions and program planning.Additionally, she will negotiate acquisition deals, collaborate with original programming to increase the effectiveness of projects and oversee the network’s inventory needs.She will also manage content for alternate program platforms, including video-on-demand and high-def.

The executive joined the company in 1999 as manager, program and promo scheduling and was later promoted to director, program scheduling and administration.She was part of the original launch team that launched the channel and later helped re-brand it. Vicary was in her previous role since 2003.